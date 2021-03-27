Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sesame Street turns 45 years old

Sesame Street celebrates its 45th year this week. In a CBSN Original, Sonia Manzano -- who plays Maria on the show, describes what it was like to grow up on TV, and how Sesame Street's idealism has always been a part of its charm.
