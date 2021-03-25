Live

"Sesame Street" introduces two new Black Muppets

Two new Muppet characters, Wes and his father Elijah, joined Sesame Street's "ABC's of Racial Literacy" series as part of an effort to help children and families talk about racial identity and the impact of racism. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
