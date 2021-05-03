Series "First Ladies Revealed" sheds light on wives' powerful role New Smithsonian Channel series "First Ladies Revealed" offers a behind-the-scenes look at the wives of presidents by examining their many roles, including calming the nation during crisis. Anita McBride, a featured expert in the series, served as chief of staff for first lady Laura Bush, assistant to President George W. Bush and director of White House personnel. McBride joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the influence a first lady can have, working with Laura Bush on 9/11 and some advice for Melania Trump.