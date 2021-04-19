Live

"Serial" subject Adnan Syed gets new trial

Adnan Syed, a Baltimore man currently serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of his former high school girlfriend, has been granted a new trial. Syed's case rose to national attention through the popular podcast "Serial." Vinita Nair has more.
