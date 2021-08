Friends and family mourn U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole Gee killed in Afghanistan Officials identified 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an ISIS-K attack outside of Kabul's airport on Friday. Among them was 23-year-old Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole L. Gee who just days before her death was one of several Marines seen cradling and comforting Afghan children prior to their evacuation from the country. CBS Sacramento's Velena Jones reports.