Serena Williams withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics this year, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday. CBSN's Lana Zak has the details.
