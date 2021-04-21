Live

Serena Williams makes history at U.S. Open

Serena Williams won her 308th Grand Slam match at the U.S. Open on Monday, breaking Roger Federer's record. It's just the latest accomplishment that proves Williams is one of the best tennis players of all time -- woman or man.
