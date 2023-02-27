Watch CBS News

Serena Williams honored at NAACP Image Awards

Serena Williams was honored over the weekend at the NAACP Image Awards. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell sat down with the tennis legend for the latest installment of "Person to Person," streaming Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.