Former President Bush warns of domestic extremism on 20th anniversary of 9/11 Former President George W. Bush warned of the similarities between domestic and international extremism in a speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Speaking from Shanksville, Pennsylvanias, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad. Watch his remarks.