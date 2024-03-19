Watch CBS News

Sentencing underway for 6 White cops who tortured 2 Black men in Mississippi

Sentencing began Tuesday for six White former Mississippi police officers who tortured two Black men last year after a complaint from a neighbor that the men were living with a White woman. The officers assaulted the men with stun guns, sex toys and liquids before forcing them to shower together. One of the officers then shot one of the victims in the mouth in a mock execution and planted evidence in an attempt to cover up the crimes. Former prosecutor Steve Baric joined CBS News to talk about the case.
