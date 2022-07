Sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter enters second week Monday marks the start of the second week of the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The jury will decide whether the 23-year-old receives the death penalty or life in prison without parole. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste talk with Joan Murray, a reporter for CBS News' Miami station, WFOR-TV, about the widely watched case.