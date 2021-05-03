Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senators speak out against "skinny repeal"

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Ron Johnson held a news conference Thursday evening to say they were against the so-called "skinny repeal" health care bill. Washington Post reporter Sean Sullivan joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.