CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee's focus turns to Trump's false claims in second hearing
20 senators announce outline of bipartisan deal to reform U.S. gun laws
Tony Awards 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners
Items belonging to missing reporter, expert found in Amazon
Retired general quits as think tank's president amid FBI probe
Palin advances in special election for House seat in Alaska
Boat with U.S.-bound Haitian migrants disappears at sea
Alleged leader of Patriot Front among those arrested near Idaho pride event
Astra rocket fails and two NASA satellites are lost
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Senators reach bipartisan gun deal
Following weeks of negotiations, a bipartisan group of senators say they've reached an agreement on new gun legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On