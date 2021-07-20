Senator Schumer pushes vote that could unravel bipartisan infrastructure deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is moving forward with a procedural vote on an infrastructure deal despite lingering concerns among Republicans over how to pay for it. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details on that, plus an update on the indictment of longtime Trump ally Thomas Barrack.