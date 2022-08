Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Taiwan amid tensions between U.S., China Tensions are escalating in the Indo-Pacific region as more U.S. lawmakers travel to Taiwan. Senator Marsha Blackburn is the third U.S. lawmaker to travel to the island since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. Cristina Antelo, a political strategist and CEO of Ferox Strategies, joined CBS News to discuss the strategy behind the growing number of trips to Taiwan.