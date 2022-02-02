Senator Luján's stroke complicates Democrats' plans in Senate Senator Ben Ray Luján is expected to return to Washington in four to six weeks after suffering a stroke, but his absence may complicate President Biden's timeline for naming a Supreme Court nominee. Plus, the U.S. is deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump join "Red & Blue" anchor Major Garrett with more.