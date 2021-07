Senator Jon Tester weighs in on bipartisan infrastructure bill, COVID-19 misinformation and climate change Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, said lawmakers are "very close" to reaching a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure bill as Republicans threaten to block a key vote on the legislation Wednesday afternoon. He joined CBSN to discuss the latest on negotiations as well as the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 as new cases surge.