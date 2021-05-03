Senator John McCain will return to Washington for the Senate health care vote Arizona Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with a brain cancer, will return to Washington for the Senate health care vote Tuesday, after President Trump berated members of his own party about repealing and replacing Obamacare. CBSN political contributor and national political reporter for RealClearPolitics Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSN political contributor and TIME White House correspondent Zeke Miller join "Red & Blue" to break down the latest in the health care fight and the Democrats' "better deal" plan.