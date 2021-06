Senator Joe Manchin plans to block sweeping voting rights bill West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin vowed to block a sweeping election reform bill. He also said he would never end the legislative filibuster. Antjuan Seawright, a CBS News political contributor and a Democratic strategist, and Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and a Republican strategist, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look at what this means for President Biden's agenda.