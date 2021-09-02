Senator Joe Manchin calls for "pause" on Biden's $3 trillion plan Senator Joe Manchin called for a "strategic pause" on President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Thursday. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to bring a bill guaranteeing abortion access before the House for a vote later this month. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and The Washington Post's national political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.