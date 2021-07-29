Senator Ben Ray Luján discusses COVID-19 misinformation online, immigration and infrastructure New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján co-sponsored legislation that aims to hold social media companies accountable for allowing misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines on their platforms. He's also one of 11 Democratic lawmakers meeting with President Biden on Thursday to discuss the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program known as DACA. The first-term senator spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what he's working on in Washington.