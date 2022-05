Senator Amy Klobuchar on reported Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade An unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court, obtained by Politico, signals the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, sending abortion rights decisions to individual states. Senator Amy Klobuchar joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss why she believes abortion is a fundamental right, what Congress can do to protect it and why the next election is important for Americans.