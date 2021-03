Senate votes to start debate on COVID-19 relief bill The Senate voted to start debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, but there are already some roadblocks. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss that, plus the latest on Capitol security threats and the controversy over states lifting mask mandates.