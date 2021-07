Senate votes to move infrastructure deal forward in rare bipartisan agreement A bipartisan group of senators pushed an infrastructure package forward, signaling hope it could soon become law. In a vote of 67-32, the lawmakers advanced the roughly $1 trillion proposal that contains $550 billion of new spending and aims to upgrade America's roads, bridges, broadband, public transportation and more. Emily Cochrane, a reporter for the New York Times covering Congress, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.