Senate vote expected soon on TikTok, foreign aid The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on a bundle of foreign aid bills the House passed over the weekend. The lower chamber approved billions of dollars for Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific, but the package also includes a measure that would force the Chinese parent company of TikTok to divest from the app. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on that and the effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.