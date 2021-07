Senate to vote on whether to start debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill The Senate is set to vote today on whether to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. But Republican senators are opposed, saying they need more time. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from today's vote and what the main sticking points are before the legislation can proceed.