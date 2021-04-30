Senate tackles health care bill next

Live

The Senate tackles the GOP health care bill next, after the House narrowly passed the measure Thursday. Thirteen male senators will be crafting the Senate version. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett joins CBSN with the latest.
