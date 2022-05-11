Senate set for vote on abortion rights bill: CBS News Flash May 11, 2022 The Senate is slated to hold a procedural vote to begin debate on guaranteeing abortion rights, in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Elon Musk says he’d allow former President Trump back on Twitters if his deal to buy it goes through. And a 228 carat pear-shaped stone called “The Rock” is going up for sale at Christie's auction house In Geneva. It’s expected to fetch a record $30 million.