Senate Republicans expected to reject voting rights bill Republicans and Democrats are set to clash over voting rights and election reform during a major showdown on Capitol Hill. The Senate is expected to vote on sweeping legislation that President Biden and Democrats argue protects democracy but Republicans call a federal power grab and plan to block from moving forward by using the filibuster. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a closer look at the latest developments.