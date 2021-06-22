Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate Republicans expected to reject voting rights bill

Republicans and Democrats are set to clash over voting rights and election reform during a major showdown on Capitol Hill. The Senate is expected to vote on sweeping legislation that President Biden and Democrats argue protects democracy but Republicans call a federal power grab and plan to block from moving forward by using the filibuster. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a closer look at the latest developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.