Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill With the Senate divided 50-50 along party lines, the voting-rights legislation named the For the People Act, pushed by Democrats and the White House, fell significantly short of the 60-vote threshold required to defeat a Republican-led filibuster. The push for a federal voting-rights law comes as 48 states are considering 389 Republican-backed bills that would restrict voting. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.