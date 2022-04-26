CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
Earth Day 2022
Mask Mandates
COVID Pandemic
Show Schedule
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Russia says Ukraine war could go nuclear if West keeps sending weapons
Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for trying to bring loaded gun into airport: Officials
Tyre Sampson's mom on fatal fall from ride: "My personal opinion, it's murder"
Witness: Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015
Senate report finds "mistreatment" of military families by housing companies
Two men accused of impersonating federal agents plead not guilty
Police find baby who was kidnapped while grandmother was outside
Biden looking at forgiving most fed student loan debt, says Hispanic Caucus
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Senate report finds military housing abuses
A Senate investigation found dangerous living conditions in military housing run by private contractors still persist -- even after one of the companies pleaded guilty and was fined millions for wrongdoing. Nikole Killion has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On