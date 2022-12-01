CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Appeals court orders end to special master review process in Trump documents case
In closing arguments, Trump Org. lawyers blame former CFO Allen Weisselberg
Supreme Court will hear case over Biden student loan forgiveness
Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Police still trying to determine whether Idaho murder victims were targeted
Senate approves bill to avoid rail strike during holiday season
Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg gets 11 years for sex trafficking of minor
Where Mauna Loa's lava is coming from
Al Roker hospitalized again due to "complications"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Senate passes legislation to avert rail strike
The Senate passed legislation Thursday to avert a rail strike. The bill passed with bipartisan support, 80 to 15. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the details of the rail deal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On