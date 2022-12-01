Watch CBS News

Senate passes legislation to avert rail strike

The Senate passed legislation Thursday to avert a rail strike. The bill passed with bipartisan support, 80 to 15. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the details of the rail deal.
