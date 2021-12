Senate passes bill paving way for Democrats to raise debt limit In a 59-35 vote, the Senate passed a measure allowing for a one-time exemption to the filibuster so Democrats can raise the debt limit without Republican votes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the nation could enter default if the borrowing limit is not raised by December 15. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain the process ahead.