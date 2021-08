Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget resolution to open next phase of infrastructure spending The Senate approved a budget resolution on Wednesday which allows Democrats to move ahead with their $3.5 trillion package for "human infrastructure" advancements. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, USA Today's White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Reuters' White House correspondent Nandita Bose, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the next steps and the latest from Capitol Hill.