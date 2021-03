Senate moving forward with COVID-19 relief bill after marathon reading delayed measure As many states roll back mask mandates backed by the White House, senators could work into this weekend as Democrats try to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill. A Republican request to read the entire bill took nearly 11 hours on the Senate floor and spilled into early Friday morning. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.