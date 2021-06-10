Senate could extend LGBTQ+ protections with the Equality Act As the sixth anniversary of same-sex marriage legalization approaches, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate could vote on the Equality Act this month. The legislation would extend legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In addition to the Equality Act, Senate Democrats are hoping to push forward with voting rights reform. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss.