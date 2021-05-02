Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate leadership delays health care vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday the Senate will not vote on the GOP's health care overhaul before the July 4th recess. Sabrina Siddiqui of The Guardian and Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.