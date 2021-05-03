Live

Senate leaders push for health care vote

Senate leaders are pushing for a health care vote next Tuesday, but some lawmakers are confused on which bill they would actually be voting on. Politico health care reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins CBSN with the latest on the battle in Washington.
