Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate leaders delay vote on health care bill

Republicans couldn't come up with enough votes from their own party to pass their alternative to Obamacare. Moderates felt the bill is too harsh, while conservatives say it doesn't go far enough. Nancy Cordes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.