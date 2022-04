Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a key vote determining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's future in the Supreme Court. If they vote in favor of the judge, she will move one step closer to being the first African American woman to serve on the high court. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS New' Anne-Marie Green to lay out how the vote is expected to proceed.