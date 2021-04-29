Senate Intelligence Committee updates on Russia investigation The Senate Intelligence Committee is moving full speed ahead in their investigation into Russia ahead of their first hearings. Seven staff members are dedicated to going through multiple documents, and 20 interview requests have gone out, but they say it's more important that they get it right rather than proceed quickly. Frank Cilluffo, associate vice president and director at the Center for Cyber & Homeland Security at George Washington University, joins CBSN to discuss.