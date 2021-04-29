Senate Intelligence Committee holds first hearing on Russia's meddling in U.S. election The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday held their first public hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, focusing on Russia's cyber capabilities. Cybersecurity experts testified that Russian agents were able to create fake social media accounts by mimicking voters' profiles in key election states -- and that interference did not stop after the election. Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the hearing's findings.