Did the CIA hack into Congressional computers?

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is accusing the CIA of hacking Senate computers to retrieve a document it did not believe the committee should have. "CBS This Morning" national correspondent Jan Crawford reports.
