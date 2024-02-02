Watch CBS News

Senate immigration deal to be unveiled soon, but Republican opposition growing

A national security bill backed by some Republicans and Democrats in the Senate that includes immigration reform and funding for Ukraine and Israel could be unveiled as soon as Friday with senators vowing to have the text out by Sunday at the latest. But, there is growing Republican opposition to the yet-to-be-seen legislation, particularly in the House of Representatives. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
