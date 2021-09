Lawmakers grill Facebook over teen mental health concerns One of Facebook's top executives, Antigone Davis, is testifying before the Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security on issues including Instagram's impact on the mental health of teenage users. Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, author of "Don't You Know Who I Am?": How to Stay Sane in an Era of Narcissism, Entitlement, and Incivility," joins CBSN to discuss social media and teen mental health.