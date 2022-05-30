Senate Democrats work on bipartisan gun control legislation Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is leading the democratic effort to craft bipartisan gun control legislation. Several Republicans, including Senator John Cornyn of Texas, appear open to negotiations. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four of his colleagues have openly refused to comply with the subpoenas by the January 6 committee. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill.