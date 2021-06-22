Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate Democrats pushing forward with voting rights bill opposed by Republicans

Senators are battling over a sweeping voting rights and election reform measure backed by most Democrats and the White House. President Biden and Democrats argue the legislation would protect democracy as many GOP-led states introduce voting restrictions. The bill has no Republican support and is expected to fail to surpass the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. CBS News' Skyler Henry breaks down the bill, and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what to expect.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.