Senate Democrats pushing forward with voting rights bill opposed by Republicans Senators are battling over a sweeping voting rights and election reform measure backed by most Democrats and the White House. President Biden and Democrats argue the legislation would protect democracy as many GOP-led states introduce voting restrictions. The bill has no Republican support and is expected to fail to surpass the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. CBS News' Skyler Henry breaks down the bill, and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what to expect.