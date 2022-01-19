Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate Democrats press ahead with voting rights legislation despite GOP opposition

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has opened a floor debate on a measure that Democrats say would protect the rights of voters and the integrity of federal elections. Republicans are likely to filibuster the legislation, in which case Democrats say they'll seek a change to the Senate's rules. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on the Senate's next steps and other news from Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.