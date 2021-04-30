Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate Democrats call for special prosecutor as Comey's replacement still unclear

Many Senate Democrats have called for a special prosecutor to investigate potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia after President Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss whether Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will appoint special counsel for the investigation as well as who might replace Comey as FBI director on an interim basis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.