Senate hotly debates coronavirus relief bill Emotions ran high in the Senate chamber on Monday as lawmakers debated into the night on how to best soften coronavirus' blow to the economy. Negotiations centered around a new $500 billion fund for loans to big industries, which Democrats say does not include enough rules to govern who gets what. As they spoke, General Electric announced it would lay off about 2,500 workers. Nancy Cordes breaks down Congress' latest push to help U.S. industries and workers.